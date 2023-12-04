Vlog #251: Dave DiGregorio On Local SEO Business Strategy, Evolution & Culture

In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community. In part three, we talk about ChatGPT, process-focused, conferences, and more. In part four we spoke about how the business and strategy is changing and the overall company culture.

I then asked Dave what is he focusing on these days and he said they stopped working on spam fighting, it was a lost cause. Going after those who spam Google local listings is not worth it. He even said, Google doesn’t care as much and even if the spam gets removed, they will just change it or do it again.

Dave said they are diversifying a lot more this year, not just the local pack but also featured snippets and other ways to get their local clients in the search results. They are also looking to figure out what people are actually searching for, not just by using tools but also by talking to real people. They are also doing a lot of DIY content and other forms of free content. There are also industry specific tactics they use for local, and he gave some examples.

Dave also said they spend a lot of time educating clients about non-Google-specific tactics. This includes Yelp, worrying about their online reputation and more around long-tail targeting. The star ratings on these rich results and local packs are super important. Dave said it is important how you ask your customers for reviews, when, what to share and more.

Being upfront with your customers and prospects is important so you can have a great reputation. They are selective of their clients and they vet their clients before they take them on. We dug into their company culture more, because I found it interesting.

We then spoke a bit more about LocalU.

You can learn more about Dave DiGregorio on LinkedIn or on X @deegs20.

