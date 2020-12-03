Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2020

Dec 3, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • December 2020 Google Webmaster Report
    November was a pretty busy month where Google gave us a date for the launch of the page experience update and with that...
  • Google Page Experience Update Ranking Factor Will Apply To Mobile Search Only
    So yesterday, I accidentally published a story too quickly, around a new FAQ around Google's Page Experience Update. One point in there that is new information is this line "using page experience as a signal for ranking will apply only to mobile Search."
  • Google Core Web Vitals & Page Experience FAQs
    Google posted an FAQ around Core Web Vitals and the upcoming Google Page Experience update. Google's Cheney Tsai said the company has compiled some of the most frequently asked questions about Core Web Vitals and Page Experience.
  • Google Handles display:none & visibility:hidden The Same
    A while back, JR Oakes asked Martin Splitt of Google if he can confirm if there is a difference between display:none and visibility:hidden in terms of Google's ability to "see" the content in the container? Martin said he does not think there is a difference. JR Oakes then decided to test it.
  • Google Tests Half Line Break Design In Search Results
    Google is testing yet another form of layouts for the Google Search results. Here Google is testing showing half of a line break of some sorts to separate out the top answers and features snippets and other sections.
  • Google Maps Improves Messaging & Performance Insights Reports
    As we have been expecting, Google has rolled out more ways for businesses to message and communicate with customers. Plus, Google is also rolling out more performance insights reports to see how customers are finding your business in Google Maps and Search.
  • Google Kirkland Railroad Tracks At Cross Kirkland Corridor
    Here is a photo I found near the Google Kirkland, Seattle office. You can see they have these railroad tracks by the Cross Kirkland Corridor, a 5.75-mile rail trail and linear park in the city of Kir

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Previous story: December 2020 Google Webmaster Report
 
blog comments powered by Disqus