Google Tests Half Line Break Design In Search Results

Google is testing yet another form of layouts for the Google Search results. Here Google is testing showing half of a line break of some sorts to separate out the top answers and features snippets and other sections.

Here are screen shots from Tom Pool on Twitter and Kristine Schachinger on Twitter - note you can click to enlarge any of these:

Just to compare, this is what I see with the full borders:

Previously, Google was testing removing all the borders, but this is better, I like a visual indicator and honestly, I kind of like this new look.

This was actually being tested a month or so ago:

I saw that treatment in early November. Here's a screenshot from 11/10: pic.twitter.com/J3PJwL9XEY — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 2, 2020

A ton of people are seeing this now, although it is still just a test, this is not fully rolled out.

Here is a screen shot from Germany:

Forum discussion at Twitter.