Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2021

Dec 1, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the URL changes you made a year ago to your site is not the reason your rankings are horrible today. Google does not index parts of a page, with the exception of embedded elements on the page. Google said links from or to small sites is fine. Google Ads performance planner added a bunch of new features and Google Merchant Center added a new visibility report. Google has a cute easter egg for Chanukah, or should I say donut egg?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: URL Changes From A Year Ago Not The Reason For Your SEO Decline
    Google's John Mueller responded to an SEO asking if he should undo the URL site migration changes made a year ago to restore the traffic the blog had previously. In which John Mueller said that his guess is the "traffic change is unrelated" to the URL changes they made a year ago.
  • Google Doesn't Index Parts Of A Page Separately Unless It's Embedded Content
    Google's John Mueller said again that Google does not index parts of a page - like the header versus the footer versus the main area of the content. Google indexes it all and does not index a piece or part of it. But there is one exception, embedded content on the page, like images, JavaScript embeds and so on.
  • Google: Links To Or From Small Or New Sites Is Fine
    Google's John Mueller gave his blessing to the links on or from new and small sites. John said that getting links from small or new sites is fine and doesn't cause SEO problems. He also said that linking outwards to small or new sites is also fine.
  • Google Ads Performance Planner Gains Ineligible Campaigns, Suggested Changes, Secondary Metrics & Time Ranges
    Google Ads has updated the performance planner to add some new features it says will help you better understand Performance Planner's bid and budget recommendations. These updates include the ability to add ineligible campaigns, a suggested changes row, secondary metrics and more time range controls.
  • New Google Merchant Center Competitive Visibility Report
    Google Merchant Center seems to be rolling out a new report named the competitive visibility report. The competitive visibility report helps you understand your competitive landscape on product category level and take action to improve your visibility - based on displayed impressions from your Shopping ads and free listings.
  • Google Chanukah Donuts Easter Egg On Pagination Bar
    If you search for Hanukkah, Chanukah, Menorah and other related searches, you will not only see the annual Google Chanukah decorations but you may also see the pagination tool at the bottom of the search results turn into donuts.
  • Googlebot & Crawley Crochet Fan Art
    Lizzi Harvey from the Google team likes to crochet and she did a lot of it since Google launched its new mascot, recently named Crawley. Check out all these Googlebots and Crawleys (ies) she made. I

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google: URL Changes From A Year Ago Not The Reason For Your SEO Decline
 
blog comments powered by Disqus