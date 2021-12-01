Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the URL changes you made a year ago to your site is not the reason your rankings are horrible today. Google does not index parts of a page, with the exception of embedded elements on the page. Google said links from or to small sites is fine. Google Ads performance planner added a bunch of new features and Google Merchant Center added a new visibility report. Google has a cute easter egg for Chanukah, or should I say donut egg?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.