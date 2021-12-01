Google Ads Performance Planner Gains Ineligible Campaigns, Suggested Changes, Secondary Metrics & Time Ranges

Google Ads has updated the performance planner to add some new features it says will help you better understand Performance Planner's bid and budget recommendations. These updates include the ability to add ineligible campaigns, a suggested changes row, secondary metrics and more time range controls.

Ineligible Campaigns

You can now add previously ineligible campaigns to your plan by using past performance or adding manual forecasts to plan across your entire account. ineligible campaigns are campaigns that have been deleted, have been changed to meet the eligibility requirements, but have been running for less than 10 days with the new settings applied or are in a draft or experiment state.

Suggested Changes Column

The performance planner now has a new suggested changes column that can help you understand Performance Planner recommendations at a glance. This column displays the suggested budget and bid recommendations for a specific campaign, Google said.

Secondary Metrics

You can now add secondary metrics to your performance plan. This makes it easier to understand the impact on performance beyond your key metrics. For example, if you create a plan to maximize conversions, you can now also add a column that shows the changes to clicks as well.

Time Ranges

You can now also choose a specific time range you want to use for historical conversion rate. This means that you can now use a historical conversion rate that’s closer to what you expect for the date range you’re using in your plan.

Forum discussion at Twitter.