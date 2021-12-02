Google Boulder Office Conference Room Views Are Insane

Here is a photo from inside the Google Boulder office, it looks like a pretty nice conference room but look out of those windows - look at the views of the mountains.

This was shared on Instagram where Baba who posted this said "Mountains or office! Both! Google Boulder office is always at work-cation!"

We've seen these views before but they don't get old.

