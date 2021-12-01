Google: Links To Or From Small Or New Sites Is Fine

Dec 1, 2021
Google's John Mueller gave his blessing to the links on or from new and small sites. John said that getting links from small or new sites is fine and doesn't cause SEO problems. He also said that linking outwards to small or new sites is also fine.

He said not every site starts off old or starts off big - in fact, almost every new site starts off small and that is normal. So getting links from these sites or linking out towards these sites is fine and normal. Do not be shy when linking to these sites and do not be worried if new or small sites link to you.

Here is John's tweets about this:

I am a bit surprised this was asked but hey - it is good to ask questions.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

