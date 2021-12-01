New Google Merchant Center Competitive Visibility Report

Google Merchant Center seems to be rolling out a new report named the competitive visibility report. The competitive visibility report helps you understand your competitive landscape on product category level and take action to improve your visibility - based on displayed impressions from your Shopping ads and free listings.

Brett Bodofsky shared a screenshot of the new button in the navigation on Twitter:

@adwexp shared screenshots of this report:

This was somewhat previewed at the Google Marketing Live event several months back and now seems to be rolling out to advertisers and merchants.

Competitive visibility report - see how your SoV stacks up vs your competitors. Also live now, a price competitive report - see how they are pricing and performing.#GML2021 #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/puDLdKDqLn — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) May 27, 2021

The Google help document describes this report in more detail saying it gives you three new metrics (1) Relative visibility, (2) Page overlap rate and (3) Higher position rate.

Relative visibility: Relative visibility shows how often your competitors’ offers are shown compared to your offers. In other words, this is the number of displayed impressions of a competitor retailer divided by the number of your displayed impressions during a selected time range for a selected product category and country.

Relative visibility shows how often your competitors’ offers are shown compared to your offers. In other words, this is the number of displayed impressions of a competitor retailer divided by the number of your displayed impressions during a selected time range for a selected product category and country. Page overlap rate: Page overlap rate describes how frequently competing retailers’ offers are shown together with your offers on the same page. In other words, this shows the number of times in which you and a competing merchant received an impression for at least one displayed offer divided by the number of times in which you received an impression for at least one offer.

Page overlap rate describes how frequently competing retailers’ offers are shown together with your offers on the same page. In other words, this shows the number of times in which you and a competing merchant received an impression for at least one displayed offer divided by the number of times in which you received an impression for at least one offer. Higher position rate: Higher position rate shows how often a competitor’s offer got placed in a higher position on the page than your offer. In other words, the number of times in which the competing merchant received an impression for at least one product in a higher position on the page than you, divided by the number of times in which you and a merchant appeared together on the same page.

To see this report sign in to your Merchant Center account then from the page menu, click Performance, then Competitive visibility.

Forum discussion at Twitter.