Daily Search Forum Recap: November 30, 2022

Google says again, but more strongly, that links are much less important to the overall Google Search ranking algorithm than it once was. Google said they have algorithms to detect and demote AI-generated plagiarized content. Google does not crawl or index shorter, more niche content faster or better. Google said a page's content does not need to be indexed for the URL to be in the index. Google said HTTP/3 wouldn't help you rank better in Google.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Links Have A Lot Less Significant Impact For Ranking Today
Duy Nguyen from Google's search quality team said in the Google office hours video that "backlinks as a signal has a lot less significant impact compared to when Google Search first started out many years ago."
- Google: We Have Algorithms To Detect & Demote AI Plagiarized Content
Duy Nguyen from Google's search quality team said in the Google office hours video that Google has "algorithms to go after" those who post AI plagiarized content, he the algorithms can "demote site scraping content from other sites."
- Google: We Do Not Crawl & Index Niche Shorter Content More Or Better
In the last Google office hours, Gary Illyes said that Google is not more likely to crawl or index shorter or more niche content better or worse than other forms of content. Just because the content is shorter and potentially cheaper to crawl, it doesn't mean Google will index that content faster or any better than longer content.
- Google: A Page's Content Does Not Need To Be Indexed For That Page To Be Indexed
Here is a good one-liner from Google's John Mueller on the technicalities of the Google index. John said on Twitter "A page's content doesn't need to be indexed for a page to be indexed."
- Google: HTTP/3 Likely Won't Help Your SEO
Google's John Mueller said on the last Google office hours that using HTTP/3 for your server will likely not have any impact on your SEO or rankings in Google Search. He said it also would not likely lead to much or any gains in terms of your core web vitals scores.
- Google Has An Indoor Merry-Go-Round
Here is a photo of a merry-go-round, the one you'd find in a children's playground, inside the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
