Google Has An Indoor Merry-Go-Round

Here is a photo of a merry-go-round, the one you'd find in a children's playground, inside the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

I found this photo recently on Instagram. Bonnie who posted it wrote "Google knows how to play- this cafe full of fun. Merry go round, curve slide from upstairs,￼ and delicious free cafe. I love getting to host games with them."

