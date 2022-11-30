Google Has An Indoor Merry-Go-Round

Nov 30, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Google Merry-Go-Round

Here is a photo of a merry-go-round, the one you'd find in a children's playground, inside the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

I found this photo recently on Instagram. Bonnie who posted it wrote "Google knows how to play- this cafe full of fun. Merry go round, curve slide from upstairs,￼ and delicious free cafe. I love getting to host games with them."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

