Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2022

Got a lot of local SEO stuff for you, including longer, more wordy reviews tend to rank longer and higher in the local panel. Google is testing numerous Local Service Ad headlines. Google Business Profiles now can show how long it will take someone to review your edits. Google Business Profiles also can show your listing's previous location. And Google is testing the Things To Know in a carousel format.
- Study: Longer Reviews Stay At The Top Of Google Local Listings Longer
Joy Hawkins team did another small local ranking study in Google and found that the longer reviews, the wordier reviews, tend to rank towards the top of the reviews and also stay there for longer.
- Google Business Profiles Now Showing Review Time For Some Edits
Google may now show you the time it takes to review a requested edit in Google Business Profiles. So if you edit, let's say, your business category, Google may show you that this type of edit takes about 10 minutes to be reviewed by someone at Google.
- Google Business Profile Can Notate Previous Location
The new Google Business Profile interface in Google Search to update your local listing can show the previous location your business was listed at before you tried to move that location. I believe the old interface would show you a map pin of your current location as you try to move it but it would not label it as "previous."
- Google Local Service Ads Heading Label Tests
Google is testing various headlines for the Local Service Ads. Two of them show the "Ads" label and one does not, while they all test different headlines for the ad listings.
- Google Tests Carousel Format For Things To Know
Google is testing the Things to know search refinement expander feature in a carousel format. Normally, the Things to know is in this list format but here Google is testing it in a carousel format.
- Lizzi Sassman's Dog Co-Stars With John Mueller In Google Video
Expect a video, a Christmas video, from Google shortly, where John Mueller maybe gives his news weather report with a Christmas theme. But a special co-star on that video might just be Lizzi Sassman's
