Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing "simple search" feature, maybe? Follower count is not a Google search ranking factor. Google Bard can now understand YouTube videos. Google Search has fast pickup and delivery sections in the results. Google Ads now has business name and logo. Oh, and Sam Altman is back at OpenAI - what drama!
I am going to attempt not to publish stories tomorrow but if something is breaking, I will cover it. Happy Thanksgiving 🦃!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google "Simple Search" - New Search Refinement Option?
Google may be testing a new "Simple Search" feature that may dumb-down the search results when you want something more simple. Google shows the "Simple Search" +Topics refinement button at the top of the mobile and desktop results, when tapped on, it readjusts the results to give you a different set of results.
- Google: Follower Count Is Not A Google Search Ranking Factor
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, confirmed on X that follower count is not used as a search ranking factor by Google Search.
- Google Bard Can Now Understand YouTube Videos
Google Bard can now respond with answers based on the spoken words in a YouTube video. Google said, it is "expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it."
- Google Ads Business Name & Logo Account-Level Automated Assets Live
Google has now added the business logo and business name details to the account-level automated assets within Google Ads. We knew this was being tested back in April and now it seems to be rolling out to advertisers.
- Google Fast Pickup Or Delivery Search Box
Google is testing a new section to show which products they have in their index that are available for fast pickup or fast delivery. Google already knows how long it would take to deliver or pick up an item, so it is grouping those that can be delivered or picked up fast in one search box.
- Google Office With Bubble Wrap Tube Walls
Google's office in Germany has this room that seems to be using bubble wrap tubes of some kind as walls. I wonder how it works with keeping the noise in or out of that room. I found this on Instagram
Other Great Search Threads:
- There are various ways to make websites, I don't think there's an objectively best way to handle this kind of content. Try things out, test them, and find the ways that work well for you. Then try more. The web continues to evolve., John Mueller on X
- Today's #GoogleDoodle honors Australian cardiac surgeon Dr. Victor Chang who followed his heart and gave others the gift of life - Learn more about this pioneer in modern heart transplant surgery, Google Doodles on X
- Yes, you are a "real SEO" I promise you. I meet so many SEOs with imposter syndrome. They do great things but don't think they're "real" SEOs. Real talk: if you're doing the work then you're a real SEO., Crystal Carter on X
- Google said the features for following topics would roll out 'in the coming weeks', and I'm now consistently seeing that in Discover. Just hit my feed late yesterday. I'm now seeing articles organized by topic, which has a prominent, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Quality rater and algorithmic evaluation systems: Are major changes coming?
- 9 tips for converting more organic traffic
- How SEO and digital PR can drive maximum brand visibility
- Google Search Console experience and enhancement reporting bug
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Use Google Analytics, Business News Daily
Industry & Business
- Introducing SEO.com, WebFX
- Microsoft exec says OpenAI employees can join with same compensation, CNBC
- OpenAI and Microsoft hit with copyright lawsuit from non-fiction authors, Engadget
- Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO, Axios
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Steps to Create a Better Link-Building Campaign, BruceClay
- Getting Links for Boring Products, Koozai
Local & Maps
- What we learned from auditing over 8,500 Google Business Profiles, SearchLab Digital
- Let Your Maps App Guide You Home for the Holidays, New York Times
Mobile & Voice
- How to turn off voice commands on your Samsung TV, Android Police
- What if Alexa or Siri sounded more like you? Study says you’ll like it better, Penn State University
SEO
- Return on SEO: the Future of Organic Search, Street Fight
- SEO implementation barriers and how to overcome them, Builtvisible
- The 16 Best Free SEO Training Courses for 2024, Semrush
- Which aspect of my site should I focus on?, Search Off the Record
- Unsolved SEO Mysteries, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- How to Schedule Ad Customizers for Google RSAs [2024], Tinuiti
- The methodology behind Target CPA and Target ROAS optimizations, Optmyzr
Search Features
- OpenAI launches ChatGPT Voice because nothing else is going on, 9to5Google
- Survey Reveals: The Real Impact of Generative AI on SEO, seoClarity
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.