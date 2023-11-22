Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2023

Nov 22, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing "simple search" feature, maybe? Follower count is not a Google search ranking factor. Google Bard can now understand YouTube videos. Google Search has fast pickup and delivery sections in the results. Google Ads now has business name and logo. Oh, and Sam Altman is back at OpenAI - what drama!

I am going to attempt not to publish stories tomorrow but if something is breaking, I will cover it. Happy Thanksgiving 🦃!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google "Simple Search" - New Search Refinement Option?
    Google may be testing a new "Simple Search" feature that may dumb-down the search results when you want something more simple. Google shows the "Simple Search" +Topics refinement button at the top of the mobile and desktop results, when tapped on, it readjusts the results to give you a different set of results.
  • Google: Follower Count Is Not A Google Search Ranking Factor
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, confirmed on X that follower count is not used as a search ranking factor by Google Search.
  • Google Bard Can Now Understand YouTube Videos
    Google Bard can now respond with answers based on the spoken words in a YouTube video. Google said, it is "expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it."
  • Google Ads Business Name & Logo Account-Level Automated Assets Live
    Google has now added the business logo and business name details to the account-level automated assets within Google Ads. We knew this was being tested back in April and now it seems to be rolling out to advertisers.
  • Google Fast Pickup Or Delivery Search Box
    Google is testing a new section to show which products they have in their index that are available for fast pickup or fast delivery. Google already knows how long it would take to deliver or pick up an item, so it is grouping those that can be delivered or picked up fast in one search box.
  • Google Office With Bubble Wrap Tube Walls
    Google's office in Germany has this room that seems to be using bubble wrap tubes of some kind as walls. I wonder how it works with keeping the noise in or out of that room. I found this on Instagram

