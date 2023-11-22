Google Fast Pickup Or Delivery Search Box

Google is testing a new section to show which products they have in their index that are available for fast pickup or fast delivery. Google already knows how long it would take to deliver or pick up an item, so it is grouping those that can be delivered or picked up fast in one search box.

Brian wrote, "First time catching Google's "Fast pickup or delivery" carousel in Google search. It appears Google is continuing to pull from product data in Google Merchant Center and Structured Data...and good service matters more than ever."

Indeed, make sure to populate this structured data or add it to your Merchant Center data feed so Google can highlight your products here and in other special search features.

