Google Ads Business Name & Logo Account-Level Automated Assets Live

Google has now added the business logo and business name details to the account-level automated assets within Google Ads. We knew this was being tested back in April and now it seems to be rolling out to advertisers.

Back then Google wrote, "Advertisers who are qualified for this program, will see an option in their Google Ads account to complete advertiser verification to unlock this feature. There will be no deadline and no adverse consequences for failing to complete or meet the requirements of this advertiser verification program."

PPCGreg spotted this and wrote about it on X. He said, "double check your accounts as they might be auto-opted in despite being opted out of everything else..."

Here is his screenshot:

