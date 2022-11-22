Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has now documented its ranking updates/systems that they are using and some notable ones that were retired. Google also added a new search spam policy named policy circumvention. Google's Gary Illyes asked for URLs that should be indexed but are discovered and not indexed. Google said the last batch of sites not on mobile-first indexing will be moved over soon. Google AdSense launched a new rewarded ad gate beta program.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

World Cup 2022: How to watch game day highlights on YouTube, YouTube Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.