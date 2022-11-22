Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has now documented its ranking updates/systems that they are using and some notable ones that were retired. Google also added a new search spam policy named policy circumvention. Google's Gary Illyes asked for URLs that should be indexed but are discovered and not indexed. Google said the last batch of sites not on mobile-first indexing will be moved over soon. Google AdSense launched a new rewarded ad gate beta program.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Documents Search Ranking Updates As Systems; Labels Live Or Archived Notable Algorithms
Google has published a new document named a guide to Google search ranking system. That document outlines the "notable" ranking updates that are currently live and running for Google Search and also some of the historical updates that are either no longer in use or incorporated into other algorithms.
- Google's New Spam Policy: Policy Circumvention
Google has added a new spam policy for policy circumvention. The new section was added to the Google spam policies document and basically says if you try to go around the Google spam policies, you can be penalized.
- Google Wants Examples Of URLs That Should Be Indexed But Are Discovered - Currently Not Indexed
Gary Illyes is back on social, not Twitter, but on Mastodon and he asked for examples of URLs that you think should be indexed but instead give you the status Discovered, currently not indexed in Google Search Console.
- Google: Last Batch Of Sites Moving To Mobile-First Indexing Coming Soon, Again
Once again, Google's John Mueller said the last batch of sites still being indexed using desktop indexing is going to be moved over to mobile-first indexing "soon." John said this on Twitter this morning, saying "The last batches of sites are afaik coming soon."
- Google AdSense Rewarded Ad Gate Beta
Google AdSense is testing a new ad type for publishers named Rewarded Ad Gate beta program. This program is something Google has in AdMob and basically lets you serve some of your more "loyal" visitors with longer-form ads, even playable ads.
- Stan, The Google Patriotic Dinosaur
Stan is Google's dinosaur and if you have been watching these search photos of the day, you have seen Stand dressed up often. Here he was dressed up in US army, air force, etc stuff probably for Veter
Other Great Search Threads:
- Having the same title doesn't make a page a duplicate. Ultimately, it's your decision on what you want to have indexed. Is there something useful & important on page 2? Then maybe let it, John Mueller on Twitter
- Put your kicks to the test with Search. To play, search for a live match, score as many goals as you can and see how your country stacks up on our global scoreboard. Try it out, Google on Twitter
- My guess is that these weather-reports are mostly for marketing., John Mueller on Mastodon
- SEO people tend to look at #CWV metrics, but response time is crucial for large websites as well. Here's what happened to a large publisher's number of crawl requests by Google when the response time declined - impact is, Nati Elimelech on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search adds new spam policy: Policy circumvention
- New Meta privacy updates for teens
- Google publishes document on more notable ranking systems
- Shopify is testing a new universal search feature
- 15 ways to secure your WordPress site
- How to choose the right content marketing agency
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Things I Wish Google Would Do With GA4, Portent
- Tracking the un-trackable with GTM, Hallam
- Which 3rd-Party Traffic Estimate Best Matches Google Analytics?, SparkToro
Industry & Business
- An official Google social account is now on Mastodon, 9to5Google
- Google Staff Worry Layoffs Are Coming After Big Cuts at Amazon, Meta, Business Insider
- Our commitment to climate-conscious data center cooling, Google Blog
- Baidu Posts Surprise Sales Gain as Investors Eye Turnaround, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Content: Writing for Decision Makers, Builtvisible
- How Land O’Lakes Found a Mission Greater Than Sales, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Getting the most out of Apple Maps in iOS 16, TechRepublic
- Google Escapes Restaurant’s Online Food Ordering Suit, For Now, Bloomberg
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Sends DSID With iPhone Analytics Data, Tests Show, Gizmodo
- Voice Search: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant facing cuts, SISTRIX
- Yandex Launches Smart Devices With Alice in Uzbekistan, Yandex
SEO
- A Different Way of Thinking About Core Updates, Moz
- SEO for breaking news, WTF is SEO?
- SEO Split Test Result: The Impact of ItemList Structured Data on Listing Pages, Semrush
- The Topical Relevance Test for Writing Good Copy, Adam Riemer
- Torrent sites are infiltrating Google Search with some crafty SEO hacks, TechRadar
- How to Create an SEO Content Strategy (Follow the Ahrefs' Framework), Ahrefs
PPC
- Identifying an Effective B2B Target Market for Ads, PPC Hero
- Lead Generation for Financial Advisors With Google Ads, PPC Expo
Search Features
- 100 holiday gift ideas based on Google searches, Google Blog
- Your Google Searches Are Quietly Evolving. Here’s What’s Next, Wired
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.