Stan is Google's dinosaur and if you have been watching these search photos of the day, you have seen Stand dressed up often. Here he was dressed up in US army, air force, etc stuff probably for Veterans Day.

They are calling him Patriotic Stan or a patriotic dinosaur.

This was shared on Instagram.

