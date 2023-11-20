Not New: Google Announces Small Business Shopping Filter

Nov 20, 2023
Remember when Google announced its new small business attribute, where businesses can self-claim they are small, which would add a "small business" icon to their products in Google Search? Well, Google now announced that searchers can filter by small businesses in Google Search and Google Maps.

That too is not new, we saw that small business filter roll out a day or two after the small business attribute was announced.

Anyway, this is part of a larger post reminding searchers about "4 shopping tips to get ready for Black Friday weekend." The blog post is re-announcing features that were announcement previously, I believe.

Here is that small business filter:

Google Small Business Filter

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Small Business Filter

Here are the screenshots from before this announcement:

Forum discussion at X.

Google Investigating Issue With Search Console Experience Report URL Declines
