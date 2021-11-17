Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2021

Nov 17, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now releasing the November 2021 broad core update, right after saying it does not know when the next core update will be. This is being released during the busiest online shopping season of the year. I kind of dragged Google into Edward Snowden's rant on the issues he has with Google Search, it is a fun set of tweets. Google is promoting more local news in the search results. Google revamped the PageSpeed Insights tool, it is worth checking out. And no, having over 30 articles doesn't make you qualify to be authoritative in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2021 Core Update Rolling Out Later Today
    Right before the big Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday season Google decided to flip the switch and roll out a core update. Google just announced that it will begin rolling out later today the November 2021 Core Update.
  • Google: We Do Not Know If There Will Be Another Core Update By Year End
    As you know, we are all awaiting the next big Google core algorithm update and while we know it will be coming, we are all wondering if it will come by the year end? John Mueller of Google was asked this and he said, he does not know.
  • Edward Snowden: Google Search Is Totally Unusable
    Edward Snowden, former computer intelligence consultant who leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency, has said it is a fact that Google Search is "totally unusable" in a post on Twitter. Snowden is not a fan of Google's privacy efforts and ad network.
  • Google Says It Is Promoting More Local News In Search Results
    Google said it is now promoting more local news in its search results and news results, including top stories. Google said they would be doing this earlier this year and in 2020 started doing this specifically for COVID news.
  • Revamped Google PageSpeed Insights Is Live
    Yesterday, Google began to rollout the revamped and new PageSpeed Insights at its new home at pagespeed.web.dev. It has a bunch of user interface changes to make the reporting easier to use and understand and some changes under the hood as well.
  • No, 30 Articles On Your Site Won't Make Your Site Authoritative in Google Search
    Last week, I included in my recap a link to a Reddit thread that seems to have got some attention. It has John Mueller of Google saying a site with only 30 articles is not enough to be authoritative and be fully indexed by Google. Now people are asking if the minimum for being authoritative is having over 30 articles on your site.
  • Hudson Horns At The Google New York City Office
    Here is a photo from the Hudson Horns, a New York based event company, at the Google New York City office. They took the photo outside on one of the balconies.

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

