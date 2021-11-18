Google Has Many Pelotons (Well, Not Pelotons)

Update: I am told these are not Pelotons - I obviously don't own one...

I found a video of a Googler back in the office gym at the Google Zurich office. In the video, you don't only see the trains going by but also she shows the row of Pelotons. It looks like a lot of them and those are not cheap.

She shared this on Instagram and wrote "First time using the office gym since Covid started and first time using the @onepeloton app's treadmill trainings with @mattymaggiacomo . 🥰 There's something soothing in watching the trains go by, listening to epic tunes and sweat my a$$ off."

Here is the video embed:

