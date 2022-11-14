Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Yep, we had another weekend and another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google is dropping reviews from local business listings over a dumb bug. Google is also showing the number of reviews a reviewer left by business category. Google Ads is bribing advertisers to turn on automated apply recommendations for $100. Apple is at least four years from launching its own search engine.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 11th - 12th
It seems as if I see more volatility signals on the weekends with Google Search than I do during the weekdays. We may have had another Google search ranking algorithm update, unconfirmed, this weekend, around November 11th and 12th.
- Google Business Reviews Going Missing After Suggested Edits (Scary Bug)
Google Business Profiles and business listings reviews are going missing, dropping out completely, again, but this time it seems to be related to automated suggested edits occurring on some business profiles.
- Google Ads Paying Advertisers $100 To Enroll In Automatically Applies Recommendations
Google Ads is sending emails out to some advertisers offering to pay them $100 in Google Ads credits for enrolling in automatically applied recommendations. The response from the PPC community is almost all against doing this for any amount of money, let alone $100.
- Google Local Reviews Shows Number Of Reviews From Reviewer By Category
Last week I reported on how Google Local reviews can display how many reviews a specific reviewer left in a specific city. Well, Google is also doing this by category, how many reviews a specific reviewer left for the business category type.
- Apple Search Engine Four Years Away, At Least
The Information wrote a piece that says Apple is at least four years or more away from building its own search engine - Apple Search. We have been talking about Apple's quiet efforts in building its own search engine for many years now and to see they are reportedly this far away, is a bit sad.
- Vlog #197: Rick Mariano On Helping Clients Succeed Digitally Online & Hiring with Employee Retention
In part one with Rick Mariano we spoke about helping build LocalEdge to provide high volume digital marketing services at a low cost and then in part two we spoke more about using automation and the human touch...
- Google's Greatest Talent Show Dancer
We've seen Google hold its own talent show, the Google's Greatest Talent competition. But here is another photo of that event from some time in the past. I found this photo on Instagram and the dance
Other Great Search Threads:
- The search developer documentation there is comprehensive regarding the types that are shown differently or that have specific functions. You can include all possible structured data on pages, but it doesn't mean that it'll do anything specific., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Hreflang + some kind of smart banner (I like robotted JS banners that recognize location / language settings & point at the best version for the user). Don't IP-redirect. Also cc @akent99, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hreflang doesn't change indexing - it changes which URLs are shown (and with mobile-first indexing the indexed URLs would be the mobile ones). Maybe it's working as expected, but looks c, John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't think Google is going to be buying things from your website, so I'd focus more on which works best for users. (Unrelated, a mobile-friendly menu shouldn't negatively affect your sit, John Mueller on Twitter
- This could happen if there's some kind of JS or server-side interstitial / redirect. From guessing your site, it looks like you have both an age-gate as well as a geo-redirect, my guess is it, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok has launched an in-app ecommerce feature
- The SEO career path: What it may look like and how to level up
- The search marketer’s new imperative: Capturing first-party data
Other Great Search Stories:
