Google Shopping Section Named Highlighted On The Web

Nov 13, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Shopping Cart Highlight

Google has added a section to the mobile version of Google Shopping (maybe desktop as well) named "Highlighted on the web." I can see this section when I search for product in Google Shopping on mobile, but I do not see it on the desktop interface.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a number of screenshots on SEW and X - he says it is new. Here is my screenshot of how it looks on mobile:

Google Shopping Highlighted On The Web

I am not sure where Google pulls the information to say it is highlighted on the web, but Google does know the web pretty well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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