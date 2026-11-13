Google Shopping Highlighted On The Web

Google has added a section to the mobile version of Google Shopping (maybe desktop as well) named "Highlighted on the web." I can see this section when I search for product in Google Shopping on mobile, but I do not see it on the desktop interface.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a number of screenshots on SEW and X - he says it is new. Here is my screenshot of how it looks on mobile:

I am not sure where Google pulls the information to say it is highlighted on the web, but Google does know the web pretty well.

Forum discussion at X.