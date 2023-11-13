Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is preparing some really big and major ranking changes - you may need to buckle up. Google's November 2023 reviews update seemed to shake things up this past weekend. Is Google bringing back FAQ rich results to more sites? Google Business Profiles has new gym attributes and amenities. Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google will discontinue the Google News magazine service. I have a fun vlog with Dave DiGregorio on local SEO and sports memorabilia.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Buckle Up: Google To Make Major Search Ranking Changes
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, spoke at BrightonSEO in San Diego on Friday and while most of what he said was "not new," he did say big changes are coming to search rankings. Sullivan told SEOs to "buckle-up" because major changes are coming to the search rankings.
- Signs The Google November 2023 Reviews Update Hit This Weekend
Google launched its November 2023 Reviews update on Wednesday afternoon, November 8. But we didn't see it have much of any impact until Saturday, November 11th. It currently seems this Reviews update is not as widespread as the November 2023 core update but there are some sites getting hit hard by this update.
- Google Showing More FAQ Rich Results By Tweaking Which Sites Can Show Them?
Over the weekend I saw two SEOs notice that Google is showing FAQ-rich results more often since it recently announced it would only show these FAQ-rich results for the most authoritative sites. The weird part, I tried to replicate it and I am not able to see FAQ rich results for these queries and sites.
- New Google Business Profiles Gym Attributes/Amenities
Google is rolling out new Google Business Profiles attributes for gyms. You can add these attributes by editing your Business Profile and then they should show up in the local listing in Google Search and Google Maps.
- Google Search Console Adds Learning Video Rich Results Data To Performance Reports
Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google announced this news just minutes ago on X, saying, "Search Console will start reporting Learning Video rich results as a search appearance in the Performance reports."
- Google News Magazine Support To Be Discontinued December 1, 2023
Google announced that it will discontinue its Google News magazine service starting on December 1, 2023. Any magazines you purchased and that are available within the Google News apps or news.google.com to your library of magazines will be removed.
- Vlog #248: Dave DiGregorio's Path From Sports Memorabilia To Local SEO Management
Dave DiGregorio is the Vice President at Sterling Sky, Inc, and while we spoke a lot about SEO, we also spoke about lot about Michael Jordan trading cards. This is a long interview where we talk SEO while also looking at the cards...
- Pegman Desk Ornament
Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, of a Pegman as a desk ornament. I don't think I've seen one of these before and I guess it makes sense for someone i
Other Great Search Threads:
- I did. I also highlighted that among other things, AJ really dislikes the removal of indented results. FYI, it wasn’t done to be “goog enough.” It was for a variety of reasons that, Google SearchLiaison on X
- BTW, as I've been checking many domains that have been impacted in the past by Product Reviews Updates and Reviews Updates, it's incredible to see what algo updates like this can do to search visibility over time. Here are just three examples. Basically d, Glenn Gabe on X
- ICYMI[*]: mobile-friendliness in Search Console is going away in a few weeks, John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Tell me if someone should worry about the spam score and toxic links, John Mueller on Mastodon
- It's not a term that Google uses., John Mueller on X
- There is a new version of GPT-4 Turbo now live in ChatGPT; you should hopefully find it a lot better! please let us know what you think., Sam Altman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta’s new partnership with Amazon streamlines conversion process for advertisers
- Top 5 SEO data pitfalls to avoid for accurate analysis and reporting
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Microsoft’s Audience Network expansion: Higher CPCs, lower CTRs, no added value
- Why ecommerce brands must showcase authentic E-E-A-T
