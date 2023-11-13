Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is preparing some really big and major ranking changes - you may need to buckle up. Google's November 2023 reviews update seemed to shake things up this past weekend. Is Google bringing back FAQ rich results to more sites? Google Business Profiles has new gym attributes and amenities. Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google will discontinue the Google News magazine service. I have a fun vlog with Dave DiGregorio on local SEO and sports memorabilia.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Integrate Salesforce Marketing Cloud with Google Analytics 4, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.