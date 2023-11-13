Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2023

Nov 13, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is preparing some really big and major ranking changes - you may need to buckle up. Google's November 2023 reviews update seemed to shake things up this past weekend. Is Google bringing back FAQ rich results to more sites? Google Business Profiles has new gym attributes and amenities. Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google will discontinue the Google News magazine service. I have a fun vlog with Dave DiGregorio on local SEO and sports memorabilia.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Buckle Up: Google To Make Major Search Ranking Changes
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, spoke at BrightonSEO in San Diego on Friday and while most of what he said was "not new," he did say big changes are coming to search rankings. Sullivan told SEOs to "buckle-up" because major changes are coming to the search rankings.
  • Signs The Google November 2023 Reviews Update Hit This Weekend
    Google launched its November 2023 Reviews update on Wednesday afternoon, November 8. But we didn't see it have much of any impact until Saturday, November 11th. It currently seems this Reviews update is not as widespread as the November 2023 core update but there are some sites getting hit hard by this update.
  • Google Showing More FAQ Rich Results By Tweaking Which Sites Can Show Them?
    Over the weekend I saw two SEOs notice that Google is showing FAQ-rich results more often since it recently announced it would only show these FAQ-rich results for the most authoritative sites. The weird part, I tried to replicate it and I am not able to see FAQ rich results for these queries and sites.
  • New Google Business Profiles Gym Attributes/Amenities
    Google is rolling out new Google Business Profiles attributes for gyms. You can add these attributes by editing your Business Profile and then they should show up in the local listing in Google Search and Google Maps.
  • Google Search Console Adds Learning Video Rich Results Data To Performance Reports
    Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google announced this news just minutes ago on X, saying, "Search Console will start reporting Learning Video rich results as a search appearance in the Performance reports."
  • Google News Magazine Support To Be Discontinued December 1, 2023
    Google announced that it will discontinue its Google News magazine service starting on December 1, 2023. Any magazines you purchased and that are available within the Google News apps or news.google.com to your library of magazines will be removed.
  • Vlog #248: Dave DiGregorio's Path From Sports Memorabilia To Local SEO Management
    Dave DiGregorio is the Vice President at Sterling Sky, Inc, and while we spoke a lot about SEO, we also spoke about lot about Michael Jordan trading cards. This is a long interview where we talk SEO while also looking at the cards...
  • Pegman Desk Ornament
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, of a Pegman as a desk ornament. I don't think I've seen one of these before and I guess it makes sense for someone i

