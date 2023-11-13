New Google Business Profiles Gym Attributes/Amenities

Google is rolling out new Google Business Profiles attributes or amenities for gyms. You can add these attributes by editing your Business Profile and then they should show up in the local listing in Google Search and Google Maps.

The attributes include:

Has basketball court

Has gender-neutral restroom

Has a tennis court

Has restroom

Has sauna

Swimming pool: Indoor and/or Outdoor

Has swimming pool

Has volleyball court

I wonder why it says swimming pool twice and why it doesn't have other attributes, why these?

This was spotted by Damian Rollison who posted about it on X.

Here is a screenshot of the attributes in the Google Business Profile backend:

Here is a screenshot of how it looks like on the frontend:

Forum discussion at X.