Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Retail Store

Microsoft Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. In a test, Bing will show you questions and say, "Let's personalize your results," then ask you a number of questions to fine-tune your shopping search results.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who covered this over at Search Engine Watch and wrote, "Bing is testing a personalized experience in its Shopping tab. When a user switches to the Shopping tab, Bing asks three questions. After the user submits their answers, Bing shows results based on those answers."

I could not replicate, but here is his screenshot of the questions:

Bing Shopping Personalize Results Questions

Then here are the personalized results:

Bing Shopping Personalize Results

I think this is a pretty good way to customize and personalize search results for specific queries.

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