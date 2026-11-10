Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Leads

Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Advertisers must opt into this setting to activate it.

Natasha Kaurra spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn and shared a screenshot with more details on it, here is her share:

Google Ads With Pay Per Lead Goals Terms

She wrote about the terms in that link in that screenshot and summed it up saying:

  • Your business must meet Google’s provider requirements and cooperate with verification checks.
  • Google receives broad permission to use the content you submit, including business information and branding.
  • Calls and messages generated through the ads may be monitored and recorded, with required permissions.
  • Your business remains responsible for service quality and customer disputes.

She added, "One detail worth highlighting: these terms don’t explain lead prices, credit eligibility or guarantee booked jobs. Those require reviewing the separate platform policies. Seeing this setting alone also doesn’t confirm campaign eligibility or that an account has migrated."

I don't have more information on this, yet.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:11 am
ChatGPT Ads

ChatGPT Ads While It Creates Your Image Live

Nov 10, 2026 - 5:45 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2026

Nov 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions
Next Story: Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.