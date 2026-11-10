You can now filter your product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. When you click on a product in the search results, either normal search, Shopping or AI Mode, the product listing detail panel will show up on the right, and for there, you can filter the reviews to show "Non-incentivized only."

A year ago, Google began to require merchants to label when reviews were incentivized or not and I guess this is the outcome of that.

Here is a screenshot of this filter - it shows up for me for almost all product listings and all queries across Search, Shopping and AI Mode:

The screenshot above is from Search but again, it works in AI Mode and Google Shopping as well.

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