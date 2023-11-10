Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Check out the weekly SEO video recap, it was a busy week. Google is also showing ads for Amazon Prime and Nike membership. Google Search tests posts from X. Google has a new way to survey search results. Bing is testing shopping filters. And a weird story on Google not using Sistrix's virus checker. Good weekend all!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Reviews Update, SGE Expansion, Ranking Pillars, Shopping Updates, Bing Reliability Scores & More
Google released the November 2023 reviews update on Wednesday afternoon, while the November 2023 core update rages on with a ton of heated volatility. I posted the Google webmaster report for November. DOJ documents released...
- Google Shopping Adds Amazon Prime & Nike Membership Promo
Google seems to be testing showing a promotion for Amazon Prime membership directly in the Google Shopping search results interface. It is this line that has a small Amazon logo and says "Amazon Prime member benefits: Prime members get fast shipping on eligible items, exclusive deals & more."
- Bing Search Testing Shopping Filters Within Product Overlays
Microsoft may be testing shopping search filters in the product overlay within the search results. When you hover your mouse over a product and the overlay window comes up, Bing is showing some shopping filters to narrow down the products.
- Google Search Posts From (X, Instagram, YouTube & More)
Google seems to be testing a "posts from" section in the search results. Very much like the popular on Twitter (now X) section but this includes not just posts from X but also Instagram, YouTube and other social networks.
- Google Search Does Not Use Sistrix's A Virus Scanner
John Mueller, a Google Search developer advocate, said on X that Google Search does not use a virus scanner. Googlebot does not scan documents for viruses as it crawls the web.
- Google Search Result Thumbs Up/Down Poll: Was This Result Helpful
Google is trying out another design for surveying or polling some of its searchers if they find the search results helpful or not. This one shows directly under a snippet and says "was this result helpful?" It then has a green thumbs-up icon and a red thumbs-down icon to click on.
- Robby The Robot The GooglePlex
It looks like Robby the Robot is still at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. It was there ten years ago and now it seems to be protected by a glass enclosure.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A report from BofA argues that Google's search market share is down ever so slightly and attributes that to ChatGPT. (I question that.) I think a more interesting metric to look at would be search frequency; are people conducting as many searches on Googl, Greg Sterling on X
- Rarely a day goes by without getting contacted by someone with a hacked site. It sucks all around, and takes long to settle back down. It's worth the time to install that update, or to move to a good managed hosting provider., John Mueller on X
- The guidance hasn't significantly changed though., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta unveils five new lead generation ad tools for Facebook and Instagram
- No, ChatGPT isn’t stealing Google’s search market share
- Google updates policy to tackle abuse of its ad network
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Instacart ad revenue up 19%
- Why you shouldn’t measure SEO performance by ROI
- How to navigate SEO in a multi-platform world
- How SEO experts improve the web and help search engines
