Google Search Result Thumbs Up/Down Poll: Was This Result Helpful

Nov 10, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is trying out another design for surveying or polling some of its searchers if they find the search results helpful or not. This one shows directly under a snippet and says "was this result helpful?" It then has a green thumbs-up icon and a red thumbs-down icon to click on.

Google has been asking searchers to rate the search results for many years - this is not new. But this design seems new or at least updated to me.

This was first spotted by Sergey Alakov on X and then Raman on X.

Forum discussion at X.

