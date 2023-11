Google seems to be testing a "posts from" section in the search results. Very much like the popular on Twitter (now X) section but this includes not just posts from X but also Instagram, YouTube and other social networks.

Punit spotted this feature and posted about it on Mastodon. I personally cannot replicate this, so it seems like a test to me. Here are screenshots:

Do you see it?

Do you like it?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.