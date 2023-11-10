Bing Search Testing Shopping Filters Within Product Overlays

Microsoft may be testing shopping search filters in the product overlay within the search results. When you hover your mouse over a product and the overlay window comes up, Bing is showing some shopping filters to narrow down the products.

Here is a screenshot of this from Khushal Bherwani, I'll embed his video of this below:

Here is the video:

Honestly, this almost looks like a rending bug to me. Why would Bing show product filters for a single product result? It doesn't seem to make sense to me...

Forum discussion at X.

