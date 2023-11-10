Bing Search Testing Shopping Filters Within Product Overlays

I do suspect it is used for evaluations for sure. I suspect in some ways it is used in RankBrain, just not as many people think it is. I also suspect everything could have changed or can change in the future.

Microsoft may be testing shopping search filters in the product overlay within the search results. When you hover your mouse over a product and the overlay window comes up, Bing is showing some shopping filters to narrow down the products.

Here is a screenshot of this from Khushal Bherwani, I'll embed his video of this below:

Here is the video:

🆕 Bing testing product filter option and related search at product overlay window which shows at shopping search. https://t.co/KNAAaOfdK0 pic.twitter.com/fiFwFoc43r — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 6, 2023

Honestly, this almost looks like a rending bug to me. Why would Bing show product filters for a single product result? It doesn't seem to make sense to me...

Forum discussion at X.