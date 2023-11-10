Google Shopping Adds Amazon Prime & Nike Membership Promo

Google seems to be testing showing a promotion for Amazon Prime membership directly in the Google Shopping search results interface. It is this line that has a small Amazon logo and says "Amazon Prime member benefits: Prime members get fast shipping on eligible items, exclusive deals & more."

This also works for Nike membership.

This was spotted by Menachem Ani who posted on X about it. I am able to replicate it.

Here is a screenshot showing the promotion (click to enlarge):

Here is a screenshot showing the overlay after you click on the promotion line (click to enlarge):

When you click on any of those "join now" links, it takes you to Amazon to buy Prime membership.

This also works for Nike membership as shown by Feedarmy:

I wonder what that ad costs?

Forum discussion at X