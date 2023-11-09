Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now rolling out the November 2023 Reviews update, yes this overlaps with the November core update. Google Search Generative Experience has expanded to a lot more countries and added some new features. Google also has the shopping filter feature on some local queries. Google Merchant Center updated its abuse policies. Google is testing showing multiple local packs in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google November 2023 Reviews Update Rolls Out

As expected, the Google November 2023 reviews update has started to roll out this week. It started on November 8, 2023 at about 1 pm ET. This will be the last time Google confirms a reviews update because it is now more of a regular update, compared to past reviews updates.

Google announced it has expanded the Search Generative Experience beta to 120 or so countries and four new languages. Google also added new follow-up questions, AI-powered translation help and more interactive definitions in AI-powered overviews.

Everyone is now seeing the search shopping filters in the Google search results for e-commerce-related queries, which Google started testing well over a year ago. And as some have noted, the shopping filter may also show for some local queries as well, as long as there is some shopping intent in that query.

Google has updated its various abuse policies for Merchant Center. Google said Google Shopping ads and Google free listings Malicious or unwanted software policy will be split into three separate policies; Malicious software, Compromised sites, and Unwanted software.

Google seems to be testing showing multiple local packs in its search results as you scroll down the page. I cannot replicate this, which makes me believe this is a limited test. But Christian Kunz was able to repeat this over and over again, showing multiple local packs come up as he scrolls through the Google search results page.

This might be an old photo but it seems like one Halloween week at the Google Dublin office there was the Ghostbusters car parked outside of the Dublin office there. We saw this car once at the Googl

Feedback:

