Google Merchant Center Breaks Up Its Abuse Policy

Google has updated its various abuse policies for Merchant Center. Google said Google Shopping ads and Google free listings Malicious or unwanted software policy will be split into three separate policies; Malicious software, Compromised sites, and Unwanted software.

Here is what Google documented as changing:

Malicious software: The scope of the Malicious software policy is narrowed to prohibit the intentional distribution of malicious software or “malware” that may harm or gain unauthorized access to a computer, device, or network. This prohibition applies to your ads and listings and any software that your site or app either hosts or links to, regardless of whether the software is promoted through the Google network. A violation of the Malicious software policy will now be considered an egregious violation.

Compromised sites: A compromised site refers to a site or destination whose code has been manipulated or hacked to act in ways that benefit a third-party without the knowledge of the site or destination’s owner or operator, and often in a way that harms the site’s users. Your ads and listings are not allowed to use destinations which are compromised or hacked. Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account.

Unwanted software: Ads, listings and destinations that violate Google’s Unwanted Software Policy aren’t allowed. Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account.

Google said it will begin enforcing these policies in October (which has already passed), with full enforcement ramping up over approximately four weeks after (so now?).

