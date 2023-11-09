Google Tests Multiple Local Packs In Search Results As You Scroll

Google seems to be testing showing multiple local packs in its search results as you scroll down the page. I cannot replicate this, which makes me believe this is a limited test.

But Christian Kunz was able to repeat this over and over again, showing multiple local packs come up as he scrolls through the Google search results page. He posted a video and screenshot of this on X.

I made the video into a GIF:

Here is a screenshot showing multiple local packs on the Google search results page:

Again, I cannot replicate this but Christian Kunz is not the only one able to see this.

Google showing multiple Local Packs on a single SERP - have you seen this before, @rustybrick ?https://t.co/bfeon5VZz7 pic.twitter.com/iRz9Mc5ECm — SEO Südwest (@SEO_Suedwest) November 7, 2023

Forum discussion at X.