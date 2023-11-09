Google Tests Multiple Local Packs In Search Results As You Scroll

Nov 9, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Map Room Google Logo

Google seems to be testing showing multiple local packs in its search results as you scroll down the page. I cannot replicate this, which makes me believe this is a limited test.

But Christian Kunz was able to repeat this over and over again, showing multiple local packs come up as he scrolls through the Google search results page. He posted a video and screenshot of this on X.

I made the video into a GIF:

Google Multiple Local Packs

Here is a screenshot showing multiple local packs on the Google search results page:

Google Multiple Local Packs

Again, I cannot replicate this but Christian Kunz is not the only one able to see this.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus