Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2022

Nov 9, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google local panel can auto-play videos in the results. Google clarified that child elements don't count towards sitmeap URL limits. Google also clarified that JavaScript links can be crawlable. Google's John Mueller said the obvious, work on larger SEO issues before smaller ones. Also, John shared his conversation with someone who relies on screen readers and how old SEO tricks ruin the web for those individuals.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • SEO Tricks Make Browsing The Web For The Visually Impaired Really Bad...
    John Mueller shared on Mastodon that he met with someone who relies on screen readers to consume the web. And he explained to him how old-school SEO tricks make reading the web using screen readers, well let's just say, not pleasant.
  • Google Local Finder Auto-Play Video Thumbnails
    Google has recently, estimates are in the past few weeks, added auto-play video thumbnails in the local finder on mobile. Allie Margeson spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter, which I will embed below.
  • Google: Work On The Larger SEO Issues Before The One Off Issues
    Google's John Mueller recommended the obvious (as I write this I am asking myself why write it but hey, sometimes the obvious needs to be reminded). If you have SEO work to do, do the work that is a larger problem before you do the smaller ones, like the one-offs.
  • Google Updates Help Documentation To Say Using JavaScript For Links Can Be Fine
    Google has added a single "note" to the create crawlable links help documentation to say that links generated by JavaScript, where the link is visible, can be crawled by Google. Google added this line "Note that links are also crawlable when you use JavaScript to insert them into a page dynamically as long as it uses the markup shown above."
  • Google: Child Elements Don't Count Towards Sitemap URL Limit
    Google has updated the sitemap section of the localized pages search help documentation to say that "Child elements don't count towards the URL limit for sitemaps."
  • Katie Couric At Google
    Here is a photo of Katie Couric, the famous American journalist, presenter, producer, and author, at the Google office in New York City. She was probably there for some event but hey, figured I shared

