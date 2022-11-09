Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google local panel can auto-play videos in the results. Google clarified that child elements don't count towards sitmeap URL limits. Google also clarified that JavaScript links can be crawlable. Google's John Mueller said the obvious, work on larger SEO issues before smaller ones. Also, John shared his conversation with someone who relies on screen readers and how old SEO tricks ruin the web for those individuals.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.