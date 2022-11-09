Google: Work On The Larger SEO Issues Before The One Off Issues

Google's John Mueller recommended the obvious (as I write this I am asking myself why write it but hey, sometimes the obvious needs to be reminded). If you have SEO work to do, do the work that is a larger problem before you do the smaller ones, like the one-offs.

John Mueller of Google wrote on Mastodon the other day "one page, it's like a typo," but "if you have the same kind of issue on millions of pages, that's a bigger, more visible typo."

John added that "if you can only fix one, do the one affecting millions of pages. If you need to fill your time or want to get a new person up to speed, do the small fix too."

Here is a screenshot of that conversation:

Yea, again, this is pretty obvious, but I see someone people get caught up on one small thing when there are so many larger fish to fry. And this is not just SEO advice...

Oh yea, I am pretty active on Mastodon, you can follow me at c.im/@rustybrick if you want.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.