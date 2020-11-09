Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2020

Nov 9, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Beware Of Google My Business Listings Hijackings
    Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, has said she has seen a "large increase" in the number of hijacked Google My Business listings over the past couple of months. There is this large Google My Business Help thread with almost a hundred posts in it about hackers trying to obtain ownership of their business listings.
  • Vlog #93: Michael Lewittes: A Journalist Turned Investor After Succeeding In Journalism With SEO (Part One)
    Michael Lewittes came to my home on a Sunday to talk to me about his unique perspective as starting as a journalist and reporter...
  • Loser: Google Images vs Bing Images
    I have been watching the Google and Bing Image search results all weekend for the search term [loser]. I mean, this is the type of stuff that would normally be polluted with the political hacks and commentary. But I got to say, Google has not taken the bait. Bing has, a bit, but not Google.
  • Google Investigating Complaints Of Original Content Not Ranking
    There has been a number of complaints from various publishers online that Google Search is letting non-original sources of content outrank their original content in Google Search, Google News and Google Discover. Danny Sullivan of Google has been responding asking for examples.
  • Google Survey: Why You Want The URL Submission Tool Back
    Three weeks ago, Google "temporarily" suspended use of the request indexing tool within Google Search Console. Today, John Mueller of Google says he has no news yet on the tool but created a Google Form asking SEOs why they are missing the "URL submission tool" - yea, he called it that.
  • Google Poland Office Lobby Area With Timeline
    Here is a photo from Instagram from over two years ago (yes, still hard to get new photos of Google offices during COVID) from the Google office in Poland. It is an interesting chair and on the walls

