Google Investigating Complaints Of Original Content Not Ranking

There has been a number of complaints from various publishers online that Google Search is letting non-original sources of content outrank their original content in Google Search, Google News and Google Discover. Danny Sullivan of Google has been responding asking for examples.

Here are some of the posts about the complaints:

However, when a site continuously picks up your work, and presents it in a way that makes it look like it's THEIR handwork instead, then it definitely doesn't feel good.



One such example is cited by one of our writers here today: https://t.co/Njgiq3RKoe . — PiunikaWeb (@PiunikaWeb) November 6, 2020

We spend literally hours daily to bring our readers info that they don't get elsewhere. We feel happy when other publications refer to some of these news articles and mention us in their coverage. — PiunikaWeb (@PiunikaWeb) November 6, 2020

So Danny Sullivan from Google asked for some examples, and some other writers at other publications joined in:

Here are plenty of copycat sites, with 3 ahead of @AndroidPolice's original story.



This is a big problem, @dannysullivan.https://t.co/OoRssdDjHr pic.twitter.com/AyAmS9w6D9 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 6, 2020

I understand, though once again I'd like to point out that the reason we found out about them in the first place was because Google started surfacing these sites in the Google Feed and possibly Google News. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 6, 2020

I still can't get the terms right with Google renaming things 50 times a year. 😉 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 6, 2020

Agreed. Just the other day someone alerted us of a content farm reposting our content because it was recommended to them by the Google Feed.



It's disappointing and frustrating, but in my experience, Google eventually catches up and stops giving them traffic. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 6, 2020

What's the search term for the first screenshot? — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 6, 2020

If you want to share more examples with Danny Sullivan, feel free to on Twitter.

