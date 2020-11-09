Google Investigating Complaints Of Original Content Not Ranking

Nov 9, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (12) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
There has been a number of complaints from various publishers online that Google Search is letting non-original sources of content outrank their original content in Google Search, Google News and Google Discover. Danny Sullivan of Google has been responding asking for examples.

Here are some of the posts about the complaints:

So Danny Sullivan from Google asked for some examples, and some other writers at other publications joined in:

If you want to share more examples with Danny Sullivan, feel free to on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

