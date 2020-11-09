Loser: Google Images vs Bing Images

I have been watching the Google and Bing Image search results all weekend for the search term [loser]. I mean, this is the type of stuff that would normally be polluted with the political hacks and commentary. But I got to say, Google has not taken the bait. Bing has, a bit, but not Google.

Here are screen shots from both search engines as of this morning.

Google (click to enlarge):

Bing (click to enlarge):

I have no real commentary on this outside of thinking, a year or two ago, Google would have shown images closer to what Bing is showing.

