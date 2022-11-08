Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said AI content isn't necessarily bad but generally it is not content by the people, for the people and thus not what Google would consider helpful content. Google rewriting your titles is not a sign of a quality issue. Google is testing a new Google Merchant Center user interface. Google has new pre-owned labels on product results. PPC does get more marketing budget than SEO does.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- More From Google On AI Content - It's About If The Content Is Helpful
Since the October Spam update and the helpful content update, many SEOs are saying AI-generated content is being targeted by Google. The answer, as I said previously, is not really. Danny Sullivan from Google said again, it is not about if a human or a machine wrote it but rather if the content is helpful.
- New Google Merchant Center User Interface Being Tested
I am hearing some reports that Google is testing a new user interface for the Google Merchant Center. The new interface is not just some design changes but an overhaul of the way you use Merchant Center.
- Google Search Shopping Pre-Owned Green Leaf Labels
Google is showing a green leaf label that says "pre-owned" on Google Shopping results, which I guess are pre-owned. This shows both in the desktop and mobile Google Search shopping results.
- More Spend On PPC Than SEO, Twitter Poll
This should come as no surprise - but more people and companies spend more on PPC than on SEO. A Twitter poll from Lily Ray shows that but so does every other spending survey done in this industry.
- Google Rewriting Your Titles Is Not A Sign Of A Quality Issue, Said Google
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google rewriting your page titles is not a sign of a quality issue with your page or site. He said, some pages have good titles, some have bad - that is just the web. I am sure my title here could be better, so Google have at it.
- Google Deck Of Cards Wall
Here is an interesting wall that is at the Google NYC office. It is made up of I assume several decks of cards with the Google logo, made up of the reverse side of the cards.
