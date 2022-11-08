More Spend On PPC Than SEO, Twitter Poll

This should come as no surprise - but more people and companies spend more on PPC than on SEO. A Twitter poll from Lily Ray shows that but so does every other spending survey done in this industry.

There is just more dollars put towards paid search and organic search.

Here is Lily's poll that shows that:

How much does your site/company/client(s) spend on SEO vs. PPC?



Feel free to elaborate in the comments. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 2, 2022

55.3% said they spend more on PPC, 34.7% said they spend more on SEO than PPC and 10% said it is about the same spend across both PPC and SEO.

And keep in mind, Lily has a more SEO than PPC-focused following on Twitter. If someone in the PPC community tweeted this, I am sure the results would be even higher on the PPC side.

Forum discussion at Twitter.