Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2024

Google Ads is still testing mixing ads within the organic free search results. Google Ads is rolling out new brand guidelines for performance max campaigns. Google AI Overviews are being testing to power people also ask. Google has this reviewed by snippet feature. And John Mueller of Google said when it makes sense to split the load across subdomains or domains.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask
Google is testing showing AI Overviews and generative AI results directly in the people also ask section. People also ask generally are featured snippet powered but now Google is testing using AI Overviews instead of featured snippets.
Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement
Google has mixed its search ads between and throughout the organic (free) search results starting sometime mid-last year. Google calls it dynamic ad placement, and it is an ongoing tests. In fact, Google had to change its definition of top ads to make way for this historically very unGoogle-like move.
Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains
Google's John Mueller was asked about when it makes sense to host images or other content on separate subdomains or domains. John said it makes sense if Google is having trouble crawling as much as it wants to crawl.
Google Search Snippet With Reviewed By Author Name
Google Search can show who wrote the review directly in the search results snippet. Google has this "reviewed by" rich result element next to some search results that names the author of the review.
Google Ads Rolling Out Brand Guidelines For PMax Campaigns
Google Ads is rolling out new brand guidelines for performance max campaigns, which was originally announced back at Google Marketing Live. Google said then, "advertisers can share their font and color guidelines in Performance Max, as well as provide helpful image reference points to generate new asset variations."
Sundar Pichai Costume Not Found & Other Googler Halloween Costumes
Google has their Halloween celebrations over the past week or so, and here are some photos from various Google offices. The featured one is from Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, who is wearing an Error 404, Costume Not Found error shirt with the Chrome dinosaur on it.
