Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2024

Nov 7, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is still testing mixing ads within the organic free search results. Google Ads is rolling out new brand guidelines for performance max campaigns. Google AI Overviews are being testing to power people also ask. Google has this reviewed by snippet feature. And John Mueller of Google said when it makes sense to split the load across subdomains or domains.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask
    Google is testing showing AI Overviews and generative AI results directly in the people also ask section. People also ask generally are featured snippet powered but now Google is testing using AI Overviews instead of featured snippets.
  • Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement
    Google has mixed its search ads between and throughout the organic (free) search results starting sometime mid-last year. Google calls it dynamic ad placement, and it is an ongoing tests. In fact, Google had to change its definition of top ads to make way for this historically very unGoogle-like move.
  • Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains
    Google's John Mueller was asked about when it makes sense to host images or other content on separate subdomains or domains. John said it makes sense if Google is having trouble crawling as much as it wants to crawl.
  • Google Search Snippet With Reviewed By Author Name
    Google Search can show who wrote the review directly in the search results snippet. Google has this "reviewed by" rich result element next to some search results that names the author of the review.
  • Google Ads Rolling Out Brand Guidelines For PMax Campaigns
    Google Ads is rolling out new brand guidelines for performance max campaigns, which was originally announced back at Google Marketing Live. Google said then, "advertisers can share their font and color guidelines in Performance Max, as well as provide helpful image reference points to generate new asset variations."
  • Sundar Pichai Costume Not Found & Other Googler Halloween Costumes
    Google has their Halloween celebrations over the past week or so, and here are some photos from various Google offices. The featured one is from Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, who is wearing an Error 404, Costume Not Found error shirt with the Chrome dinosaur on it.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2024

Nov 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Rolling Out Brand Guidelines For PMax Campaigns

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Snippet With Reviewed By Author Name

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Rolling Out Brand Guidelines For PMax Campaigns

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.