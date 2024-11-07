Google Ads is rolling out new brand guidelines for performance max campaigns, which was originally announced back at Google Marketing Live. Google said then, "advertisers can share their font and color guidelines in Performance Max, as well as provide helpful image reference points to generate new asset variations."

Google Ads brand guidelines let advertisers control how your brand is represented in your Performance Max campaign automated assets or formats. These include Brand font, Brand color, Business name and Logo assets.

Dario Zannoni spotted this on LinkedIn earlier this week and wrote, "Brand Guidelines settings for Google PMax campaigns now live in some accounts." He added, "Brand guidelines settings for PMax campaigns were announced in May of this year at Google Marketing Live. The release of this feature seems to have started and is now available in a small portion of the accounts we manage."

Here is his screenshot of this within the Google Ads console:

Dario added, "You can set the following items at the campaign level"

Business Name: Required (may appear in ad text).

Logo: Square logo required, landscape logo optional.

Custom Colors: Optional, used for generating videos.

Font: Optional, used for generated text in responsive display ads.

Here is Google's help document on brand guidelines for Google Ads. I should also note that Google Ads API version 18 has support for this as well.

Here is a quick video from Google on it:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.