Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google expands business messaging to the Google Maps iOS and Android app. Google Business Profiles has a new manage offers help document. Google is pushing Personal Intelligence in AI Mode to more users. Google AI Mode is asking users to "Continue with this search." Google Shopping seems to dominate the European product search results even after the DMA changes. Bing Search has these new AI visual summaries. Google has a confirmed issue with Google Merchant Center. OpenAI is updating some of the ChatGPT Ads bidding options on Monday. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Business Profiles Manage Offers Help Document
Google has created a new help document named Manage offers on your Business Profile. Offers in Google Business Profiles is available only in select regions and languages and these can be created through Offers Post or special offers discovered through linked social media profiles.
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Google Shopping Dominating The European Product Search Results
As you know, Google dropped its free product listings in Europe because of the Digital Markets Act. Google called it the biggest reduction in search quality in its history. But data from BrightEdge says that Google Shopping appears 16 to 35 times more often than the next
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Google Pushing AI Mode Users To Opt In To Personal Intelligence
Google is throwing up pop-up notifications in AI Mode to encourage searchers to turn on Personal Intelligence. The pop-up says "Supercharge Search with Personal Intelligence" with a blue continue button to configure it.
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Google AI Mode Asking Searchers To Continue With This Search
Google is now asking searchers to "continue with this search" when they go to AI Mode. This is a way to encourage searchers who started a search in AI Mode to continue and do more searches. You know, because Google needs more searches to show more ads, to make more money.
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OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Ads Bidding Options For Max Bid or Max CPC
OpenAI has just emailed advertisers within ChatGPT Ads about bidding options changes coming Monday, November 9. This impacts advertisers using Max Bid or Max CPC bidding options.
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Bing Search AI Visual Summary Snippet
Microsoft Bing has a new AI feature in its search results named "AI visual summary." This AI visual summary button is appended to an individual search snippet and when you click on it, it loads a an AI-generated graphic summarizing the page's content.
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Google Confirms Issues With Merchant Center, API & Feeds
Google has confirmed there is an ongoing issue right now with Google Merchant Center. The issue is with Merchant API, Merchant Center, and Feeds, Google posted at 5:26 am ET on the Google Merchant Center status page.
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Google Expands Business Messaging To Google Maps On iOS & Android
Google published its monthly "Google Small Business Bulletin" where it gives tips and recaps what new features launched in Google Maps and Google Business Profiles. We covered most of it but I think we missed that Google expanded messaging to Google Maps on iOS and Android.
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Scaled Content Abuse From Facebook, ChatGPT Search 20% Of Google & More SEO, PPC & Local
This week, we covered Facebook’s latest AI-slop strategy that likely will get hit by Google’s scaled content abuse policy. Google said important URLs can still show in Google Search even after a 400 status...
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Google Cirque du CI2
Google had some sort of event I think they named Cirque du CI2 at the main Google office in California. Here is a party box they handed out of a circus tent and more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Lily, let me look into it., Rajan Patel on X
- Jeff Dean reveals Discovery Loop did 400 interviews, mostly at Cafe Venetia on University Avenue, in its first three weeks and already has about 20 automated improvement loops running “So what have we done so far? First three weeks we did 400 interviews, mostly at Cafe Venetia, Fireside Alpha on X
- I'd have to double-check, I could have sworn there was a normal one in the past months, yikes. Looking at the dates now, I think I might have gotten that one wrong. So much for trying to be complete :-). Sorry!, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Can't decide if the best thing about web analytics right now is that every platform is wrong or that they are all incorrect, Cyrus SEO on X
- Try this free interactive simulation of attribution to see the difference in what the CEO thinks and what is really happening , Mark Williams-Cook on Bluesky
- Changes To Google Ads Demand Gen Ad Creation And Creative. AKA - We Gonna Serve EVERYWHERE Regardless. So If You Only Upload Horizontal Videos, We Still Gonna Serve Vertical Ones That Look Super Sh*tty With Wierd Blur Effects Top And , Anthony Higman on X
- Google improves the image collections saved in Google App, you can share a collection and extend access to the collection to everyone who has the link, add collaborators etc... What's funny is that it gives you a collection link like this, Damien Andell on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- ChatGPT Ads bidding options are changing on November 9th
- AI knows what your brand does, but not who it’s for
- Google Search clicks to news publishers rose 8x on Election Day
- Local grocery chain outranks Wikipedia on Google for ‘apples’
- Google Ads may count offline conversions in the wrong accounts
- Google sends notifications for site reputation abuse policy manual actions that don’t apply in the European Economic Area
- Google Ads Search terms match type vs Search terms match type (Keywords)
- SEO can’t fix a broken sales process
- AI visibility belongs in the marketing mix, but not where you think
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- OpenAI debuts GPT-6 Cyber, touting better performance — and safety guardrails, CyberScoop
- OpenAI says GPT-6 Cyber is better at finding vulnerabilities without going out of bounds, The Verge
- Turn sketches into apps with Gemini, Google Blog
- Claude's new Personal Finance tool aims to help analyze your spending - read-only, of course, ZDNET
- Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash: 15-second video and lower pricing, Google Blog
- Perplexity launches its own take on AI agents for work, The Verge
- A thousand fewer paths to root, OpenAI
Industry & Business
- Alphabet’s AI Push Weighs on Google Search Revenue and Stock Performance, Bloomberg
- Claude Lowers ChatGPT’s Lead in $1.4 Billion UK Consumer AI Market, Bloomberg
- Google Can’t Get Federal Circuit to Ax Virtual Reality Patents, Bloomberg Law News
- Google shuts backdoor that infected 1.3M devices made by Chinese firm, Türkiye Today
- Google’s data center investment in Wyoming, Google Blog
- Microsoft Sours on Neoclouds IREN, Nebius, Nscale on Delays, Costs, Bloomberg
- OpenAI Had ‘Rough’ First Half of Year Before Coding Takeoff, Brockman Says, Wall Street Journal
- Google AI in School Triggered Teen’s Mental Health Crisis, Lawsuit Says, Bloomberg
- Google, Meta, TikTok sue to block California youth social media law, Reuters
- Minnesota high court urged to shield negative Google reviews from defamation suits, Courthouse News Service
- Türkiye’s Google decision could be a test case for regulating AI, Türkiye Today
- Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK’s Nscale, Financial Times (Sub)
- OpenAI president Greg Brockman says company could be IPO ready in 2027, TechCrunch
- What Shaped Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s Thinking on A.I., New York Times
- OpenAI to Change How It Handles Data Center Efforts After Outcry, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How B2B Thought Leadership Wins Silent Buyers, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- I drove 500 miles testing Google Maps against Waze; one app won the road, Android Police
- Mercedes Gives Its Cars an AI Upgrade, Wall Street Journal
- Waze may start showing cyclists along your route, 9To5Google
- Android Auto Gemini issue asks 'who do you want to call', 9To5Google
- Google Really Wants You To Try Its New Google Maps Feature, So It'll Start Automatically in Airports, Autoevolution
PPC
- Ask Advisor Feature Appears in Google Ads Billing Reports, PPC News Feed
- 'Asset Activity' Page Launched in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
- Bring Your Holiday Campaigns to Life with Google AI | Creative Drop #2, Google
- You Can Build an MMM for $100, PPC Hero
- Will Google's Universal Cart Make Holiday Shopping Easier?, ZATO Marketing
- Google Ads AI Dashboards: How to Use Prompt-Driven Reporting, ZATO Marketing
Search Features
- Fanlock’s Fall Creator DMCA Report: Google Search Delistings Compared, EIN Presswire
- Bing tests a Browse CTA button on sponsored ads in Copilot results, Search Engine Watch
- Bing shows a different AI Mode layout with a References panel, Search Engine Watch
- Google makes it easier to visit retailer websites from AI Mode, Search Engine Watch
- Bing AI Mode now shows sponsored ads with sitelinks at the top of answers, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- Local journalism is in peril: Google and BBC seen as part of problem, Press Gazette
- Is Google Killing Rank Tracking? The Data Was Never Gospel., Grumpy Old SEO
- Google's reverse DNS steps let any Google Cloud server pass as Googlebot, SenseGap
- 8 Easy Ways How To Find All Pages On A Website, SE Ranking
Feedback:
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