Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2026

Nov 6, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google expands business messaging to the Google Maps iOS and Android app. Google Business Profiles has a new manage offers help document. Google is pushing Personal Intelligence in AI Mode to more users. Google AI Mode is asking users to "Continue with this search." Google Shopping seems to dominate the European product search results even after the DMA changes. Bing Search has these new AI visual summaries. Google has a confirmed issue with Google Merchant Center. OpenAI is updating some of the ChatGPT Ads bidding options on Monday. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

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Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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