Google Expands Business Messaging To Google Maps On iOS & Android

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Messaging Hero

Google published its monthly "Google Small Business Bulletin" where it gives tips and recaps what new features launched in Google Maps and Google Business Profiles. We covered most of it but I think we missed that Google expanded messaging to Google Maps on iOS and Android.

Lisa Landsman posted the details in the Google Business Help Forums and the item we did not cover was the section named "Messaging Expands to Google Maps."

"We’ve expanded the feature so customers on both Android and iOS can now find a prominent Message button right next to "Call" on your Google Maps listing," She wrote. "Previously, finding chat on Maps required scrolling deep down into your profile. Now, whether a customer views your profile, opens the expanded header, or uses the bottom action bar, messaging is front and center," she added.

Here is where it shows on my business listing on the iOS app - right next to the "call" button:

Google Maps Ios Messaging Button

Lisa wrote, "Why this matters for your day-to-day:"

  • Chats land where you already work: Tapping "Message" routes customers straight to where you already handle business; including WhatsApp and SMS/Text.
  • Catches leads when you can't pick up: When you're mid-appointment or on an off-site job, customers have an immediate fallback to reach out to check availability, ask a question or clarify appointment details instead of giving up.
  • A unified experience across Search & Maps: Customers get the same seamless way to reach you regardless of where they discover your business.

You can double-check that your preferred messaging channel is properly linked in your Google Business Profile so incoming chats land right where you want them over here.

The other items in this newsletter we covered in our Google Maps section over the past month or so I believe.

Forum discussion at Google Business Help Forums.

 

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