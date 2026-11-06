Google Confirms Issues With Merchant Center, API & Feeds

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:16 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shopping Cart Fire

Google has confirmed there is an ongoing issue right now with Google Merchant Center. The issue is with Merchant API, Merchant Center, and Feeds, Google posted at 5:26 am ET on the Google Merchant Center status page.

Google wrote on November 6, 2026 at 10:26 AM UTC:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Merchant API, Merchant Center, and Feeds. We will provide more information shortly.

It is not uncommon for Google Merchant Center and Google Ads to have these types of issues.

I assume this will be resolved soon, if the issue is super significant.

There are some complaints in the Google Merchant Center Forums - one said, "When I opened my account, it suddenly loads so much and it just keeps loading, not just this overview but so as the other pages and it is not showing my data. What is happening?"

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Slow

Forum discussion at Google Merchant Center Forums.

 

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