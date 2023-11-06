Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2023 core update is super super heated and it hit fast, I compiled a bunch of quotes and data on this update. Google's Danny Sullivan shared how he shares our SEO feedback with the sider Google Search team. I also posted the Google webmaster report for November. Google Shop deals shows e-commerce like interface in the search results. Google has a toggle on and off for the side bar e-commerce shopping filter. Google AdSense is to stop serving its ads over google.com, which means personalization is going away and ad income may be impacted.

