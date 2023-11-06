Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2023 core update is super super heated and it hit fast, I compiled a bunch of quotes and data on this update. Google's Danny Sullivan shared how he shares our SEO feedback with the sider Google Search team. I also posted the Google webmaster report for November. Google Shop deals shows e-commerce like interface in the search results. Google has a toggle on and off for the side bar e-commerce shopping filter. Google AdSense is to stop serving its ads over google.com, which means personalization is going away and ad income may be impacted.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2023 Core Update Is Super Volatile & Super Fast
    The Google November 2023 core update that started to rollout on November 2nd, Thursday afternoon, has been incredibly volatile, heated and in a very short time. We saw the fluctuations maybe even before Google announced the update and it has been super heated since, throughout this weekend.
  • Sullivan Shares Internal Documents On How Google Search Listen To SEO Feedback
    On Friday, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, shared some internal documents showing how he complies some of the feedback from SEOs online and then prepares that feedback to share with the Google Search teams. He has done this a couple of times before, in terms of publicly showcasing how he provides feedback to the internal Google Search teams.
  • Google Search Shop Deals Shows Commerce-Like Interface With Products By Category
    Google Search seems to be widely testing an e-commerce-like interface where it shows products and shopping deals by category. The page is filled with the product grid interface, with a special shop deals top design (not the shop deals banner) and then various categories of products in that grid format.
  • Google Search Shopping Side Bar Filter Adds Toggle On/Off Option
    For over a year, we have seen Google show us a left-sidebar filter generally for shopping-related queries. Well, now Google has added a toggle on and off option to turn on or off that filter. I personally can replicate this toggle button that will show and hide those shopping filters in the Google search results.
  • AdSense for Search To Stop Serving Over Google, Ad Personalization Deprecating
    Google announced late on Friday that AdSense for Search (AFS), AdSense for Shopping (AFSh), and Programmable Search Engine (ProSE) will stop serving ads over google.com and this will also mean that ad personalization will be deprecated for these products because Google cookies will no longer be available to them.
  • Google Ireland 20th Anniversary Event
    Here are some photos from an event Google had a week ago to celebrate its 20th year anniversary at being in Ireland. This was held at the Dublin office.
  • November 2023 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the big Google webmaster report for November 2023 and it is a big one. We had two confirmed updates; the October 2023 core update and the October 2023 spam update. Let's not forget all the unconfirmed algorithm updates we had this month.

