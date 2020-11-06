Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2020

Nov 6, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: 11/4 Google Algorithm Update, Google DeepRank & BERT & Dupe Detection Explored
    I start off this week's video recap with the monthly Google Webmaster Report, where you can quickly catch up on the past month in Google webmaster topics. There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update around November...
  • Google: Two Different Canonicals On Same Page Is Undefined
    What happens if you have two different canonical URLs listed on the same page, you know where they point to different URLs. John Mueller from Google said that leads to the canonical information being undefined. So Google will use other signals to determine the canonical URL, if needed.
  • Google: 18k URLs Dropping Out Of Google In A Few Days Is Not Surprising
    A webmaster or SEO said on a site he works with, about "18,000 urls were suddenly deindexed" by Google "in a few days." And John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "things always come & go over time, so just hearing about 18k URLs dropping out doesn't seem that surprising to me."
  • Who SEOs Voted For In The US Presidential Elections
    I saw an interesting NPR story on which types of Americans voted for who in this US Presidential election race. It breaks it down by tons of different characteristics but not by SEOs. So I ran a super scientific (probably more scientific than our professional pollers) poll on Twitter to find out.
  • Google Drops Local Pack Reviews For Banks
    I am not sure when this happened but it seems Google is now treating banks differently in the local results. The local pack would normally show reviews for banks, but now the reviews are missing. You can see them when you click into the detail listing but you do not see them on the local listing pack.
  • Google Maps Back To The Future Street View Car
    Back in 2015, Google had a special easter egg in Google Maps to display a street view car icon using the car from the movie Back To The Future. Here is a high resolution version photo of that car.

