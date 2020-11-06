Google Drops Local Pack Reviews For Banks

I am not sure when this happened but it seems Google is now treating banks differently in the local results. The local pack would normally show reviews for banks, but now the reviews are missing. You can see them when you click into the detail listing but you do not see them on the local listing pack.

This was spotted by Krystal Taing and posted on Twitter:

When you click in, the specific listing does have reviews:

Mike Blumenthal said this is because at some point Google changed it so banks show up as "brand packs" and not local packs:

@dannysullivan may I ask why all local “bank” searches are delivering brand packs (A,b,c) instead of local packs? — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) November 5, 2020

He is not sure why that would be the case and asked someone at Google to look into it.

