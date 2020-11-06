Google Drops Local Pack Reviews For Banks

Nov 6, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I am not sure when this happened but it seems Google is now treating banks differently in the local results. The local pack would normally show reviews for banks, but now the reviews are missing. You can see them when you click into the detail listing but you do not see them on the local listing pack.

This was spotted by Krystal Taing and posted on Twitter:

click for full size

When you click in, the specific listing does have reviews:

click for full size

Mike Blumenthal said this is because at some point Google changed it so banks show up as "brand packs" and not local packs:

He is not sure why that would be the case and asked someone at Google to look into it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus