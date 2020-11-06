Who SEOs Voted For In The US Presidential Elections

I saw an interesting NPR story on which types of Americans voted for who in this US Presidential election race. It breaks it down by tons of different characteristics but not by SEOs. So I ran a super scientific (probably more scientific than our professional pollers) poll on Twitter to find out.

The results were a no contest, not even for Trump. Most SEOs votes for Joe Biden over Trump.

Here is the poll, it is still active, but I am calling it before all the votes are in and counted for:

So far there are well over 1,000 results on the poll and Biden has about 75% of the vote and Trump has about 25% of the vote. Here is the poll that will remain open for the next few hours:

SEOs - who did you vote for? Interesting data on who voted for who - someone should do this in the SEO space - SEO Politics poll below. - it is anonymous - take it and retweet it https://t.co/wns8tQCmTJ — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) November 5, 2020

I am really not surprised by these results are you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.